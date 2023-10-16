Barkley (ankle) had 24 carries for 93 yards while catching four of five targets for five yards in Sunday's 14-9 loss to Buffalo.

Barkley completed his speedy recovery from a high-ankle sprain that wound up costing him two games. The coaching staff did not have the luxury of easing the team's star player back into action following a 1-4 start to the season, resulting in a season high 28 combined touches for Barkley in defeat. The 26-year-old performed well on an individual basis given his heavy workload and the fact that he was likely playing at less than full strength Sunday. Assuming the ankle held up fine, the shorthanded Giants figure to continue leaning on Barkley in a divisional matchup against Washington next Sunday.