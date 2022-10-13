Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Barkley (shoulder) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.
Even though Barkley's reps will be capped for the second day in a row due to the right shoulder injury he picked up the Giants' Week 5 win over the Packers, Daboll said he has no concern about the running back's ability to take on a full workload this weekend against the Ravens. If Barkley is able to upgrade to full participation at Friday's practice and doesn't carry a designation into Sunday, he would seemingly support Daboll's optimism.
