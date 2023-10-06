Coach Brian Daboll suggested Friday that Barkley could be a game-time decision Sunday in Miami, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.
Barkley is practicing again Friday but may end up as a limited participant with a 'questionable' designation on the final injury report. Matt Breida filled in as New York's starting RB the past two weeks and handled two of the three largest snap shares of his career (82 and 73 percent).
