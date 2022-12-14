Barkley was a full practice participant Wednesday and isn't even listed on the Giants' Week 15 injury report, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Barkley played only 20 snaps in Sunday's 48-22 loss to the Eagles, with a neck injury and the blowout nature of the game both being factors in his unusually limited role (11 touches for 48 yards on 31 percent snap share). Prior to that, he'd recorded at least 42 snaps and 15 touches in each of the Giants' games. There's a good chance Barkley gets back to that kind of workload in a crucial game for two wild-card hopefuls this Sunday at Washington.