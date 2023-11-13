Barkley carried the ball 13 times for 66 yards and caught one of three targets for minus-5 yards in Sunday's 49-17 loss to the Cowboys.

The Giants were down 28-0 after the first half and eventually had to abandon their run game, but Barkley curiously didn't get very involved as a pass-catcher either, as the three targets were a season low for the RB, as were his 61 scrimmage yards. Even with undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito under center and offering little threat through the air, Barkley should be more productive in Week 11 against a Washington defense that just gave up 127 combined yards, including a 64-yard receiving touchdown, to Seattle's Kenneth Walker.