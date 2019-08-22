Barkley won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Bengals, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Barkley has been healthy throughout the offseason program and training camp, logging plenty of time on the practice field. His absence Thursday leaves more work for the players competing to be his backup -- Wayne Gallman, Paul Perkins and Rod Smith.

