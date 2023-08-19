Barkley didn't play in the Giants' preseason win over the Panthers on Friday.

Most of New York's starters -- including quarterback Daniel Jones -- saw action in the contest, but Barkley was held out. The star running back did take part in pregame warmups and isn't dealing with any sort of injury. He may not log any exhibition action, but Barkley is fully expected to again be the focal point of the Giants' offense once the regular season kicks off.