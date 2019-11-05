Giants' Saquon Barkley: Held to one big play
Barkley rushed 14 times for 28 yards and caught six of eight targets for 67 yards in Monday night's 37-18 loss to the Cowboys.
Barkley was bottled up on the ground, where his longest rush of the night went for only eight yards. Nonetheless, he was able to explode for a 65-yard reception during the second half, somewhat salvaging a down performance. In fact, other than the Week 3 game in which he hurt his ankle and was forced to exit early, Monday marked Barkley's first contest this season with neither 100 scrimmage yards nor a touchdown. The superstar tailback will look to bounce back in Week 10, but his matchup against a Jets defense currently leading the league with only 3.1 yards allowed per rush may complicate matters.
More News
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Scores receiving touchdown•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Limited to begin week•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Reaches end zone in return•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: No injury designation•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Hoping for usual workload Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 9 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 9.
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...