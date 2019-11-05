Giants' Saquon Barkley: Held to one big play

Barkley rushed 14 times for 28 yards and caught six of eight targets for 67 yards in Monday night's 37-18 loss to the Cowboys.

Barkley was bottled up on the ground, where his longest rush of the night went for only eight yards. Nonetheless, he was able to explode for a 65-yard reception during the second half, somewhat salvaging a down performance. In fact, other than the Week 3 game in which he hurt his ankle and was forced to exit early, Monday marked Barkley's first contest this season with neither 100 scrimmage yards nor a touchdown. The superstar tailback will look to bounce back in Week 10, but his matchup against a Jets defense currently leading the league with only 3.1 yards allowed per rush may complicate matters.