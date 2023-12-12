Barkley rushed 20 times for 86 yards and two touchdowns and secured three of four targets for 15 yards in the Giants' 24-22 win over the Packers on Monday night. He also lost a fumble.

Barkley handled his usual workload with considerable success, posting five- and one-yard touchdown runs in the second and third quarter, respectively. Barkley's carry total was his highest since Week 8, while his yardage tally qualified as his best in the last four contests. The dynamic back has at least three catches in all but two games this season as well and should be in for another busy afternoon in a Week 15 road battle against the Saints.