Giants' Saquon Barkley: Hoping for usual workload Sunday
Barkley (ankle) said Thursday that there's "no doubt" in his mind he can handle a full workload Sunday versus the Cardinals, Darryl Slater of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Barkley's comments were made after he managed another full practice Thursday, his second in as many days. Despite the positive development, the Giants still may give him a game-day designation upon the release of Friday's injury report. Barkley aside, the Giants' backfield seems to be getting healthier, as Wayne Gallman practiced fully Thursday as he works his way through the concussion protocol. Ultimately, Barkley's workload this weekend may be contingent on which of the team's running backs are active.
