Barkley, who had a monster game with four catches for 81 yards and two scores, to go along with 15 carries for 48 more yards, left the game with an apparent knee injury after scoring a go-ahead touchdown. According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Barkley was moving well after the game, and coach Pat Shurmur said he was fine.

We'll have to wait for confirmation that Barkley is indeed okay, but the early report is a good sign. Barkley is one of the league's best backs already, and despite playing behind a poor offensive line is also a top-tier fantasy back.