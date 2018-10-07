Giants' Saquon Barkley: Huge game, injury likely not serious
Barkley, who had a monster game with four catches for 81 yards and two scores, to go along with 15 carries for 48 more yards, left the game with an apparent knee injury after scoring a go-ahead touchdown. According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Barkley was moving well after the game, and coach Pat Shurmur said he was fine.
We'll have to wait for confirmation that Barkley is indeed okay, but the early report is a good sign. Barkley is one of the league's best backs already, and despite playing behind a poor offensive line is also a top-tier fantasy back.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.