Barkley (ankle) was helped off the field by training staff late in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Cardinals, Art Stapleton of The Record Sports reports. Barkley rushed 17 times for 63 yards and a touchdown while catching six of seven targets for 29 yards and another touchdown prior to the injury.

Barkley was injured with New York driving in the final minutes of a 28-28 game. Prior to getting hurt, Barkley helped the Giants erase a 20-0 halftime deficit with a one-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter and a nine-yard touchdown catch in the fourth. Barkley was walking with a limp after the injury, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The severity of the injury has yet to be determined, but even if it's relatively minor, Barkley could have a hard time healing up in time to face the 49ers on Thursday.