Barkley told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com after Sunday's 33-31 loss at Carolina that he "felt something in his back, not his knee or ankle" late in the contest.

At the conclusion of his second touchdown grab in the fourth quarter, Barkley took a big hit, per coach Pat Shurmur, but the nature of the injury wasn't known until Barkley himself spoke with the media. It doesn't appear serious at the moment, but the Giants are certain to provide a prompt update on Barkley's status with a short week to prepare for a Thursday night affair with the Eagles.