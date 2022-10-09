Barkley exited Sunday's game against the Packers in London with a right shoulder injury and is questionable to return, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Ranaan suffered the injury in question after he landed on the field awkwardly in the third quarter when he was tackled by the Packers' De'Vondre Campbell. Vacchiano notes that Barkley briefly visited the blue medical tent on the Giants' sideline before heading to the locker room. The team should provide an update on Barkley later in the contest if he's unable to return. Barkley recorded 68 yards on 12 carries and two receptions for minus-5 yards prior to his departure.