Giants' Saquon Barkley: Injures ankle Sunday

Barkley required help to get to the locker room after injuring his ankle in the second quarter of Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Barkley was in visible pain after his ankle was rolled up on at the end of a tackle. Expect the Giants to provide an update on his status in due time. In his place, Wayne Gallman entered the contest at running back.

