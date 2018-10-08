Barkley, who evidently tweaked his back late in Week 5 action, is "fine, healthy and ready to go," according to coach Pat Shurmur, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Great news for those stressing over the fact that Barkley came out of Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Panthers a little banged up, especially with the Giants playing again Thursday night against the Eagles. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft hauled in four passes for 81 yards and two scores, to go along with 15 carries for 48 more yards Sunday.