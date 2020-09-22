The Giants placed Barkley (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

The transaction was merely a formality after Barkley underwent an MRI on Monday that confirmed he sustained a season-ending ACL tear in right knee during the Giants' Week 2 loss to the Bears. The Giants have yet to set a date for Barkley's knee surgery, but assuming he experiences no snags in the recovery process, he should be ready to go for the start of the 2020 campaign. In the meantime, Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman are tentatively in line to handle the bulk of the Giants' snaps and touches out of the backfield Week 3, though New York is believed to be considering bringing aboard ex-Falcons starter Devonta Freeman to provide additional competition.