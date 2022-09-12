Barkley carried the ball 18 times for 164 yards and a touchdown while catching six of seven targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Titans. He also added a two-point conversion.

The 25-year-old appeared to be back in the elite form he flashed as a rookie, posting his best single-game rushing total since Week 16 of 2019. Barkley also came up big when it counted, busting out a 33-yard run late in the fourth quarter with the Giants down 20-13 that helped set up his two-yard TD plunge, and when new head coach Brian Daboll decided to go for two rather than settle for overtime, it was the team's star RB who got the ball and refused to go down before getting to the goal line. If Barkley is truly back in top form, he could be poised for another huge performance in Week 2 against a Panthers defense that just got gashed for 213 scrimmage yards and two TDs by the combination of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.