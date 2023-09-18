The Giants are optimistic that Barkley (ankle) avoided a high-ankle sprain Sunday against the Cardinals and is dealing with a less severe regular sprain, but he will have an MRI on his ankle Monday to confirm that diagnosis, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Barkley was injured in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 31-28 win over Arizona. He was instrumental in the Giants' comeback from a 21-point deficit, scoring a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. Even a regular ankle sprain would likely keep Barkley out of Thursday's game against the 49ers, but he would be projected to miss only one or two additional games if Monday's MRI confirms a regular sprain, while a high-ankle sprain usually entails a recovery of 4-6 weeks.