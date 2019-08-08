Giants' Saquon Barkley: Likely to sit Thursday
Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record doesn't expect Barkley to see action in Thursday's preseason opener against the Jets.
There's plenty of high profile players being rested league-wide Thursday and it looks like Barkley's name can be added to that list. The Giants' next preseason game is next Friday against the Bears.
