Barkley (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Barkley tweaked his high right-ankle sprain near the end of this past Sunday's loss at Dallas. Barkley sat out Weeks 3 through 5 after he initially sustained the injury, and the issue has limited his practice reps at times since then. With the concern again inhibiting his on-field work, his status will be one to monitor as the week goes on to see if he may be impacted by it Sunday at Washington.