Barkley (elbow) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.
Barkley last had practice restrictions placed upon him during Week 11 prep. In four games in the meantime, he's turned 73 touches into 274 yards from scrimmage and three rushing TDs. Considering Barkley was able to log some on-field work to kick off this week, he likely isn't in any danger of missing Sunday's contest against the Rams, but his status still will be monitored to ensure that's the case.
