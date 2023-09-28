Barkley (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Though head coach Brian Daboll acknowledged prior to the session that Barkley was scheduled to take part in individual drills for the first time since suffering a right ankle sprain Week 2 versus the Cardinals, the running back apparently felt well enough to take at least some additional reps with the team. Barkley's limited participation Thursday doesn't guarantee his availability for Monday's game against the Seahawks, as the Giants will continue to monitor his health over the final two practices of Week 4 before updating his status. While Barkley was sidelined for last Thursday's loss to the Eagles, the Giants ended up abandoning the run early, resulting in fill-in starter Matt Breida being limited to just four carries, despite playing 80 percent of the snaps on offense.