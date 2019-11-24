Giants' Saquon Barkley: Limited in loss
Barkley rushed 17 times for 59 yards and caught two of three targets for one yard in Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Bears.
Chicago's defense did a good job of limiting Barkley, especially as a receiver out of the backfield, as he set season lows in both catches and receiving yards. Barkley has been mostly a decoy in the red zone, as he remains stuck on just two rushing touchdowns and one receiving score this season. He's also failed to eclipse 100 yards on the ground since doing so in each of the season's first two games. Barkley will hope to get back on track when the Packers come to town in Week 13.
