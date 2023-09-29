Barkley (ankle) was a limited practice participant Friday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Barkley now has back-to-back LP tags under his belt as he tries to avoid a second game absence this Monday against Seattle. Wise or not, the Giants being 0-3 in a tough division may be a factor here, as players typically miss multiple games after suffering high ankle sprains. The most likely outcome at this point is a 'questionable' tag on the final injury report Saturday, with Barkley then being viewed as a game-time decision ahead of the MNF kickoff.