Barkley (ankle) was a limited practice participant Friday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Barkley now has back-to-back LP tags under his belt as he tries to avoid a second game absence this Monday against Seattle. Wise or not, the Giants being 0-3 in a tough division may be a factor here, as players typically miss multiple games after suffering high ankle sprains. The most likely outcome at this point is a 'questionable' tag on the final injury report Saturday, with Barkley then being viewed as a game-time decision ahead of the MNF kickoff.
