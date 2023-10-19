Barkley (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The Giants are managing Barkley's workload after he took 28 touches in a 14-9 loss to the Bills on Sunday in his first week back from a two-game absence. He should be ready for a huge role again this Sunday against Washington, having told reporters Thursday that he's avoided any setbacks with the ankle injury, per Matt Citak of Giants.com.
More News
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Stays limited at practice•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Handles 28 touches in return•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Back in action Sunday•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Expects to play Sunday•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Deemed questionable again•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Still limited in practice•