Barkley rushed nine times for 28 yards and brought in both targets for 20 yards in the Giants' 48-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Barkley came into the pregame warmups with his status in the air due to a neck injury, and he ultimately played just 20 snaps per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. However, Raanan notes head coach Brian Daboll said the star running back was not on any kind of pre-determined snap limit, and the fact Barkley didn't play from late in the third quarter onward was a byproduct of the lopsided score. Barkley will have an opportunity to be in better overall shape going into a critical Week 15 Sunday night battle against the Commanders.