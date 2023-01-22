Barkley rushed nine times for 61 yards and brought in two of three targets for 21 yards in the Giants' 38-7 divisional-round loss to the Eagles on Saturday night.

Barkley's otherwise quiet night was highlighted by a 39-yard scamper on the Giants' only scoring drive, and his overall touches were limited by game script. The talented back finished a resurgent regular season with 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 295 carries while also bringing in 57 of 76 targets for 338 yards and no lost fumbles. However, he logged just nine carries apiece in the Giants' two postseason contests, although he did score twice in the wild-card win over the Vikings. Barkley is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year, but given this season's results, there should certainly be interest in keeping him in the Big Apple.