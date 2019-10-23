Play

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Limited to begin week

Barkley (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Coach Pat Shurmur said Wednesday that Barkley is dealing with "game soreness" and is expected to suit up Week 8, per Duggan. Barkley returned to the field Week 7 against the Cardinals after missing the previous three contests due to a high right ankle sprain. Barring any setbacks, it appears the star running back will be a full go for Sunday's game against the Lions despite starting the week limited.

