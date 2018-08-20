Barkley (hamstring) isn't practicing with his teammates Monday, but he appears to be moving and running without any problem while doing individual drills on a side field, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Monday marks a full week since Barkley suffered a mild hamstring strain, with his continued absence from practice suggesting he could be held out of Friday's preseason game against the Jets. The prized rookie doesn't have anything to prove in terms of role or talent, and the Giants already saw him at work in a game setting when he took five carries for 43 yards in the first week of the preseason. Barkley has 20 days to get back to full strength for a difficult Week 1 matchup with the Jaguars.