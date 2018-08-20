Giants' Saquon Barkley: Limited to individual drills
Barkley (hamstring) isn't practicing with his teammates Monday, but he appears to be moving and running without any problem while doing individual drills on a side field, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Monday marks a full week since Barkley suffered a mild hamstring strain, with his continued absence from practice suggesting he could be held out of Friday's preseason game against the Jets. The prized rookie doesn't have anything to prove in terms of role or talent, and the Giants already saw him at work in a game setting when he took five carries for 43 yards in the first week of the preseason. Barkley has 20 days to get back to full strength for a difficult Week 1 matchup with the Jaguars.
More News
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Won't play Friday•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Spectator for third straight practice•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Not in pads Tuesday•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Dealing with mild strain•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Tweaks hamstring•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Tweaks left leg at Monday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
When to draft Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara is being taken as the sixth overall pick in Fantasy drafts. Is it too early?
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...