Giants' Saquon Barkley: Logs full practice
Barkley (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Barkley is now trending strongly towards being available for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals. He missed the previous three games due to a high-ankle sprain. Evan Engram (knee) was also listed as a full participant Wednesday, so rookie quarterback Daniel Jones will likely benefit from the return of two of his top weapons Week 7.
More News
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Working through individual drills•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Starts week with team drills•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Back for Week 7?•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Won't return Week 6•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Officially limited Tuesday•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Present for practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
It's just a fact of life that sometimes you have to trust running backs in time shares, and...
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...
-
Week 7 TE Preview: Target Hunter
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including waiver...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Rankings: Trust Hopkins? New No. 1 QB?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...