Giants' Saquon Barkley: Logs full practice

Barkley (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Barkley is now trending strongly towards being available for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals. He missed the previous three games due to a high-ankle sprain. Evan Engram (knee) was also listed as a full participant Wednesday, so rookie quarterback Daniel Jones will likely benefit from the return of two of his top weapons Week 7.

