Barkley believes he still has room for improvement, mentioning pass protection as one clear area for growth, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Barkley's pass blocking doesn't really matter for fantasy purposes, as his receiving ability should keep him on the field for all three downs. The only thing to slow him down through two seasons was the high ankle sprain he suffered last September, and he still managed 1,003 rushing yards, 438 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games, with 37 percent of his yardage and five of the TDs coming in the final three weeks of December. The 23-year-old now enters his third pro season as the popular No. 2 overall pick in fantasy drafts, working under a new coaching staff led by Joe Judge and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. The Giants aren't likely to rank near the top of the league in carries, but Barkley is nonetheless a viable candidate to lead the NFL in touches. Plus, he already has 10 career runs of 40-plus yards, ranking fourth among active players behind only Adrian Peterson (35), Frank Gore (20) and LeSean McCoy (17).