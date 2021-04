Barkley (knee) is on track to be ready for the start of the upcoming season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Giants' star running back tore his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season, but his recovery is apparently progressing well enough that he's expected to be available for Week 1 action. As Thursday's NFL draft approaches, Barkley's top backup is Devontae Booker, but it's possible that the team will add further backfield depth with one of its six 2021 selections.