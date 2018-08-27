Giants' Saquon Barkley: Looking good in practice
Coach Pat Shurmur noted Monday that Barkley practiced well both Sunday and Monday.
Barkley is bouncing back from a hamstring issue, which will presumably keep him out of Thursday's preseason finale against the Patriots. He continues to practice without any setbacks, and at this stage there doesn't appear to be any concern regarding his availability for the Giants' regular-season opener Sept. 9 against the Jaguars.
