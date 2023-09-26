Coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that Barkley is "getting better" as he recovers from a sprained right ankle, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Barkley was unable to suit up for the Giants' Week 3 loss at San Francisco on a short week last Thursday. Prior to that contest, he revealed to Taylor Rooks of NFL on Prime that he was tending to a "high-ankle sprain," which typically results in a multi-game absence. According to Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site, Daboll also called Barkley "day-to-day" Tuesday, so the running back's listing on Thursday's injury report will be one to look out for. Fortunately, the Giants don't play until Monday against the Seahawks, so there seems to be a chance Barkley may miss only one game due to his ankle injury.