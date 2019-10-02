Giants' Saquon Barkley: Making progress
Coach Pat Shurmur relayed Wednesday that Barkley is "progressing" through his high right ankle sprain. "I don't know yet," Shurmur said, when asked about Barkley's availability for Sunday's game against the Vikings. "It's one of those things, we'll see how fast he comes back."
According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Barkley didn't practice Wednesday, but Shurmur leaked that the running back took part in some individual drills. Because Barkley's activity didn't rise to the level of limited participation on the Giants' first Week 5 injury report, he doesn't seem to be trending toward a return Sunday. Still, both Shurmur and Barkley have intimated that the standout back will outpace his initial recovery timeline of at least four weeks, so his status in practice will be monitored closely to see when he takes the next step.
