Barkley suffered a severe right knee injury during Sunday's contest at Chicago, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Giants "fear" Barkley has an ACL tear, and while such an injury is "certainly within the realm" of possibility, he'll undergo additional tests Monday to determine the true extent of the issue. If worst fears are confirmed, he'll miss the rest of the 2020 campaign and spend much of the upcoming offseason in recovery mode. Behind Barkley, Dion Lewis and fullback Elijhaa Penny were the team's only other active running backs Sunday, while Wayne Gallman was a healthy scratch. Considering that stable, New York may explore the free-agent ranks, which still includes Devonta Freeman.
