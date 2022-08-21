The Giants' coaching staff is rethinking plans to have starters such as Barkley and Daniel Jones play in Sunday's preseason contest against Cincinnati, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Barkley, Jones and most other healthy starters were originally expected to play in the second preseason contest (as they did in the first), but the team's offensive line is so banged up that head coach Brian Daboll may instead elect to hold key starters out. Leonard notes that the Giants are down to their sixth-string center for the game against the Bengals, and the staff no doubt values keeping starters healthy over allowing them to play a few series in an exhibition contest.