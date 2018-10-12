Giants' Saquon Barkley: Monster game in blowout loss
Barkley had 13 carries for 130 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown Thursday night. He also caught nine of 12 targets for 99 more yards.
Barkley is game-flow-proof, quarterback-proof and offensive line-proof. He's a major weapon in the passing game and capable of taking a play to the house at any moment. No matter how bad it gets for the Giants, a healthy Barkley is a top-five fantasy player.
More News
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Injury not a concern•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Hurts back in midst of big game•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Huge game, injury likely not serious•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Scores touchdown•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Another strong game•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Flashes receiving chops•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Ekeler vs. McCoy for Week 6 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Austin Ekeler...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...