Barkley had 13 carries for 130 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown Thursday night. He also caught nine of 12 targets for 99 more yards.

Barkley is game-flow-proof, quarterback-proof and offensive line-proof. He's a major weapon in the passing game and capable of taking a play to the house at any moment. No matter how bad it gets for the Giants, a healthy Barkley is a top-five fantasy player.