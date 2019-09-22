Giants' Saquon Barkley: MRI on tap Monday
Barkley has a high ankle sprain and will go in for an MRI on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
While the MRI should help shed light on the severity of Barkley's injury, high ankle sprains often come with a 4-6 week recovery timetable, so a multi-week absence seems to be the likeliest scenario for the star running back. Barkley's injury put a damper on an otherwise tremendous day for Big Blue, as rookie quarterback Daniel Jones guided the Giants to a 32-31 road win over Tampa Bay while breathing life into an offense that had been sputtering with Eli Manning under center.
