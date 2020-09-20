Barkley (undisclosed) was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game at Chicago, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

Over the course of a few plays in the first half, Barkley went to the sideline after an 18-yard run to have his left arm or wrist examined, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. Then, Barkley grabbed at his right leg after a play a short time later, according to Raanan. The nature of the injury that knocked Barkley out isn't known, but Dion Lewis will serve as the Giants' running back for the time being.