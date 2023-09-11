Barkley had 12 carries for 51 yards and three catches (four targets) for 12 yards in Sunday's 40-0 loss to Dallas.

Barkley actually played well on a per-touch basis (4.3 YPC), but the Giants had to throw out most of their running plays in the second half after falling behind big early. Daniel Jones struggled mightily following his offseason contract extension, and his play will have to improve in order for his star running back to thrive. Barkley and the entire Giants' roster will get an opportunity to get right in a soft matchup against the Cardinals next Sunday.