Barkley and the Giants failed to reach agreement on a contract before Monday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline for franchise-tagged players, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Barkley and Josh Jacobs opted not to sign their franchise tags, which means they can miss summer practices and preseason games without being fined. Both are now scheduled for one-year, $10.1 million contracts if they end up signing the tags, which they'll need to do before the final six games of the regular season to ensure they have free-agent status next spring. It rarely comes to that in these franchise-tag situations, but Barkley might be one of the few who seriously considers sitting out games.