Giants' Saquon Barkley: No injury designation

Barkley (ankle) logged another full practice Friday and doesn't have a game designation on the final injury report for Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals.

A full participant throughout the week, Barkley has declared himself ready for his usual workload in a prime matchup with the struggling Arizona defense. Coach Pat Shurmur declined to comment on the star running back when he talked to the media after Friday's practice, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record.