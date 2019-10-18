Giants' Saquon Barkley: No injury designation
Barkley (ankle) logged another full practice Friday and doesn't have a game designation on the final injury report for Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals.
A full participant throughout the week, Barkley has declared himself ready for his usual workload in a prime matchup with the struggling Arizona defense. Coach Pat Shurmur declined to comment on the star running back when he talked to the media after Friday's practice, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record.
More News
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Hoping for usual workload Sunday•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Logs full practice•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Working through individual drills•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Starts week with team drills•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Back for Week 7?•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Won't return Week 6•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 7 plus offers...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Instant reaction: Mahomes injury hurts
Patrick Mahomes went down with what could be a serious knee injury during the first half of...