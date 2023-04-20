Giants GM Joe Schoen said Thursday that nothing has changed between Barkley and the team, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Schoen implied that the team will focus more on veteran contracts -- namely Barkley's and DL Dexter Lawrence's -- after the conclusion of the NFL Draft next weekend. Barkley still hasn't signed his franchise tender and thus remains absent from the offseason program, but the Giants have until July 17 to work out a long-term contract. If nothing happens by then, Barkley can either sign the tender or hold out.