Barkley (knee) was unwilling to guarantee he would be ready for the Giants' regular-season opener when asked Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Barkley instead said he's going to be ready "whenever my body tells me I'm ready," leaving the timeline vague. He hasn't participated in OTAs and his comments don't instill a ton of optimism that he will be ready to get things going early in training camp. At this point, it's best to monitor his progress as the season draws closer, but the Giants are likely going to take all precautions now to avoid future complications.