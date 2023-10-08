Barkey (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Miami, is not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The combination of a 'questionable' tag and three straight limited practices this week appeared to give Barkely a real chance to play, but it sounds like he'll be out another week. Still, this report isn't his official status, so fantasy managers will want to check to see if Barkely is indeed inactive about 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff in Miami.