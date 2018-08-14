Giants' Saquon Barkley: Not in pads Tuesday
Barkley (hamstring) is on the field in uniform for Tuesday's practice, but he isn't wearing any pads, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.
While he's unlikely to do much besides watch his teammates, Barkley's presence on the field is another indicator that his hamstring injury isn't serious. The Giants referred to it as a "mild strain" after the rookie was removed from Monday's practice and spotted with a wrap on his left leg. Barkley likely will be held out of Friday's preseason game in Detroit, but his Week 1 availability doesn't seem to be in danger.
