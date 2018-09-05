Barkley is not listed on Wednesday's injury report for Week 1 against the Jaguars.

A hamstring injury limited Barkley to one appearance during the preseason, but he's been practicing in some capacity for the past couple weeks. He confirmed Monday that he's made a full recovery, allowing for a normal week of practice ahead of a difficult Week 1 matchup. The Jaguars did surrender 116.3 rushing yards per game and 4.3 yards per carry last season, but they only allowed 11 touchdowns (seven rushing) to running backs.

