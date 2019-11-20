Play

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Not on Wednesday's report

Barkley (shoulder) wasn't listed on the Giants' injury report Wednesday.

Coming off a Week 11 bye, Barkley is past the shoulder injury that he picked up in the Giants' last game Nov. 10 against the Jets. In the aftermath of his worst performance of the season -- 18 touches for 31 yards from scrimmage and no TDs -- he relayed he has no desire to be rested at any point down the stretch, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. With his health now intact, Barkley will turn his focus first to Sunday's matchup at Chicago, whose defense has allowed 129.7 yards from scrimmage per game and 11 touchdowns to running backs in 10 contests this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories